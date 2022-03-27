Drivers cleared over late yellow flag infringements in Saudi Arabian GP

All drivers have been cleared after an investigation into the final two laps of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and the handling of yellow flags.

Alex Albon hit Lance Stroll when trying to overtake late in the race, with the Williams driver limping through the first sector with damage before parking his car by a marshal post off track. The incident was covered with waved yellow flags – telling drivers to slow down – but after the checkered flag, race control initially placed Kevin Magnussen under investigation and noted the speed of Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez before then saying the final two laps were being looked at as a whole.

After more than an hour of deliberation, the stewards decided to take no further action against any of the drivers, confirming the finishing positions.

“The stewards investigated whether each driver slowed down for the single yellow flag waved in Lap 49 and the double yellow flag in Lap 50,” the decision read. “After reviewing the data we determined that no further investigation or action was required.”

This confirms Sainz in third and Perez in fourth, while Magnussen holds onto two points for a ninth-placed finish for Haas.

Presented by