Dyson takes Road Atlanta TA pole

Chris Dyson claimed his his second Motul Pole Award of 2022 when he put down a time of 1m18.525s in his No. 20 Altwell Ford Mustang for tomorrow’s TA/XGT/SGT/GT Trans Am presented by Pirelli event at Road Atlanta. This feat was exceptionally impressive given that the defending champion experienced an engine issue in this morning’s practice session and his CD Racing team had to replace the motor before qualifying.

“Today was a real triumph over adversity,” said Dyson. “We had an engine problem in this morning’s practice and the guys really hustled to do an engine swap. I’m really, really happy with this qualifying result because the car was brilliant in testing; it’s been great since we got here, so I really wanted to go out and showcase that. It’s great to have the Altwell Ford Mustang up on the front row. We’ve got a lot of our friends from Plaid coming up tomorrow, so we’re hoping to give them another great result here at Road Atlanta.”

Tomy Drissi was second fastest with a 1m19.104s, and David Pintaric was third with a 1m20.139s. Ken Thwaits will start fourth tomorrow after laying down a lap time of 1m20.341s, and Amy Ruman was fifth with a 1m22.145s.

Danny Lowry was the fastest qualifier in the SGT class, making a lap of 1m27.623s in his No. 42 BridgeHaul Porsche GT3 Cup. Billy Griffin led the GT class with a 1m29.533 in his No. 14 Griffin Auto Care/Sheehan’s Towing Ford Mustang, which was a qualifying track record for the class. Mike Weathers was quickest in the XGT class with a 1m32.096s in his No. 48 GSpeed Chevrolet Corvette.

RESULTS

The TA race will be contested on Sunday, March 27 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Free live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. ET at www.youtube.com/TheTransAmSeries.