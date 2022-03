Episode 36 of “Inside the SCCA” pulls back the curtain of what it takes to become a steward in the SCCA. Contrary to popular belief stewards aren’t the dark side — they are critical to the success of any race. We talk with the head of SCCA’s steward program, Ken Blackburn, about everything from who makes the best stewards and who probably shouldn’t be a steward to what the process is to join the stewarding ranks.

Listen below or click here.