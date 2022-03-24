VIDEO: KurumaNFT interview with RACER artist Paul Laguette

Actor/director Sung Kang, who plays Han Lue in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, is a L.A. area car scenester, a 240Z aficionado and a KurumaNFT co-founder, interviews artist Paul Laguette who has created the RACER Magazine cover illustration NFT collection.
00:00 KurumaNFT is a next generation car brand that helps artist and brands connect with their audience through NFT cars and utilities both real and virtual.
00:24 RACER Magazine cover illustrator Paul Laguette speaks on the process of designing the artwork for RACER of Scott Dixon’s Indy car at Texas Motor Speedway.
01:59 Sung Kang asks what Paul Laguette’s definition of an artist is.
03:03 Sung Kang asks how to build confidence as an artist.
04:55 Sung Kang asks Paul Laguette on when he started drawing cars.
06:05 Sung Kang on digital art and NFTs. Paul has been creating digital art since the ’90s. He believes it’s the next evolution of media.
09:05 Sung Kang asks the method in which Paul Laguette works with Laurence Foster Editor-in-Chief of RACER Magazine to come up with the illustration. The Le Mans sunset was the inspiration for this cover.
10:42 Sung Kang on collaboration and art. Go to kurumanft.com for details on this NFT project.
Watch below or click here.
About KurumaNFT: Kuruma means “car” in Japanese. NFT stands for “non-fungible token.” Car NFT.KurumaNFT believes in the strength of creativity and the power of community that supports the artist/brand. In phase 1, KurumaNFT will be launching a marketplace where car enthusiasts can buy, sell and trade premium auto NFTs. Learn more about the company in the following video interview with its founders. Watch below or click here.
Comments