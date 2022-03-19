Menard nabs Trans Am TA pole at the Roval

By March 19, 2022 6:22 PM

Qualifying is in the books for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Paul Menard laid down a track record-breaking lap time of 1m17.010s in his No. 5 Franklin Road Apparel Chevrolet Camaro at the unique oval-road course hybrid. The pole was the first for Showtime Motorsports in the TA class.

Behind him was 2021 champion Chris Dyson in the No. 20 Altwell Ford Mustang with a lap time of 1m17.582s, and Tomy Drissi in the No. 8 Lucas Oil Ford Mustang with a time of 1m18.617s. Rounding out the top five were Menard’s team owner Ken Thwaits in the No. 7 Franklin Road Apparel Camaro (1m19.895s) and David Pintaric in the No. 57 Kryderacing Ford Mustang (1m20.823s).

“It’s good to be back at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Menard. “Ken [Thwaits] has a good program, and he’s building this team, so to get him a pole for Showtime Motorsports in the TA class is a great day. I believe it’s their first TA pole, so that’s really cool to do with Ken and these guys. We have a good car for the race tomorrow.

“I was off a little bit in qualifying verses yesterday, and I actually thought I was going to run a little faster today, but the track was pretty hot and greasy after the TA2 race. It’s comfortable to consistently run mid-1m17s laps at race pace, so hopefully that’s what it takes to win.”

Natalie Decker was the fastest qualifier in the GT class, running a lap time of 1m27.499s in her No. 29 PlantFuel Audi R8. Danny Lowry topped the SGT class in his No. 42 Bridgehaul Porsche GT3 Cup with a lap time of 1m29.473s.

UP NEXT: The TA race on Sunday, begins at 1:00 p.m. ET. Free live coverage begins at 12:15 p.m. ET at http://www.youtube.com/TheTransAmSeries.

