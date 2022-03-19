FIA outlines virtual race control functions

The FIA has outlined how its remote operations center – or virtual race control – will work from the start of the 2022 season, beginning with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

As part of the analysis into the final race of 2021, the FIA recommended a remote center be established that can provide support to race control at circuits.

At the same time as publishing the report into Abu Dhabi, the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) has described the functions of its new remote operations center (ROC) that is online at its Geneva headquarters, stating it will work in the following capacity:

Procedural and regulatory matters may be referred to the ROC, which operates in an advisory capacity and will not interrupt the workflow of the Race Direction team onsite or cause any delay to the decision-making process

While similar in principle to the ‘VAR’ in football (soccer), the ROC will act as a supporting resource for the Race Direction team with data comparable to that of more than ten simultaneous football matches, including over 140 video and audio sources

The ROC provides an additional resource for the FIA to thoroughly replay and review aspects of the Competition and the decisions made in order to refine and improve procedures for the future. It does not have any regulatory power and cannot be used to reassess or alter past decisions.

The FIA adds that the ROC will be used to train future race control staff and stewards, and will be extended for use in other FIA championships in further phases.

Presented by