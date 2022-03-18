Zilisch paces Trans Am practice, Mosack wins Motul Pole Award

On-track activity for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli officially began at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL with TA2 practice on Friday morning. Silver Hare Racing’s Connor Zilisch topped the speed charts in his No. 57 Camaro with a best lap time of 1m20.260s. The time beat the current TA2 qualifying lap record at Charlotte Motor Speedway (1m20.308s). Zilisch stepped into team owner Maurice Hull’s car for this weekend’s event after Hull suffered burns from a damaged coolsuit at the season opener at Sebring International Raceway.

Robert Noaker was second fastest in his No. 03 Ford Mustang with a time of 1m21.546s, followed by Sebring winner Rafa Matos in his No. 88 3Dimensional Services Group Mustang with a 1m21.593s. The top five was rounded out by Charlotte native Connor Mosack in the No. 28 Nic Tailor/IFS-SLR/M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro (1m21.600s) and Thomas Merrill in the No. 26 Bridgehaul/HPTuners/Cope Race Cars Ford Mustang.

Full practice results can be found here.

In qualifying for the TA2 event, Connor Mosack secured his first Motul Pole Award of 2022 in his No. 28 Camaro with a lap time of 1m20.483s.

“I feel like we’ve had the best car all weekend,” said Mosack. “We were fastest in the weekend’s two test sessions and we had a great lap in qualifying. I think we’ll have a good car for the race tomorrow and hopefully we can go get another win.”

Mosack’s most recent TA2 victory came last year at Watkins Glen International.

Tyler Kicera qualified second in his No. 77 Liqui Moly/Turn 14 Distribution Chevrolet Camaro with a lap of 1m20.813s, followed by Adam Andretti’s No. 86 3Dimensional Services Group Mustang with a lap time of 1m20.871s. Robert Noaker was fourth with a 1m20.885s, followed by Evan Slater in the No. 6 Cube 3 Architecture Ford Mustang. Connor Zilisch was the fastest qualifier of the session with a time of 1m20.310s, but will start from the rear after failing post-qualifying tech inspection.

Full qualifying results can be found here.

The TA2 race will be contested on Saturday, March 19 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Free live coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET at www.youtube.com/TheTransAmSeries