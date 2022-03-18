Verstappen downplays FIA Abu Dhabi report, criticizes focus on season finale

Max Verstappen doesn’t feel the FIA needs to release the full report into last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to be able to learn how to improve moving forward.

The FIA committed to undertaking a “detailed analysis” into the way the race in Abu Dhabi was handled, particularly the late restart that ultimately cost race director Michael Masi his job. As part of the statement announcing the analysis, the FIA said that “clarity (would) be provided to the participants, media, and fans about the current regulations,” but Verstappen says that doesn’t mean every single detail needs communicating.

“I don’t think we need a full report,” Verstappen said. “Every year it’s good to discuss about what happened and the year before what you can do better. That’s what teams do as well, right? You always analyze everything you do. We’ll find out. If things can be written down in an easier way or a way to understand it better, the wording, then for sure. But let’s see.”

Verstappen also hit out at the emphasis on the impact of Abu Dhabi on his world championship victory, saying it’s unfair people only focus on the title decider.

“No, I proved (I’m a worthy champion) with the most wins, most pole and most laps led. People forget that — they only look at Abu Dhabi apparently. We have more races than only Abu Dhabi in the season.”

In contrast to Verstappen’s comments, Hamilton says the FIA needs to improve its reputation by being as open as possible, and says he has discussed that with the governing body’s new president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“I think that it’s important as a sport we are transparent,” Hamilton said. “I had a good meeting with Mohammed last night, who agreed that’s the direction we should take as a sport. So, looking forward to seeing it come out and for people to know that the sport is transparent and we are learning from what’s happened in the past and will make improvements moving forwards.”

