Euro vs US luxury showdown at 44th annual Cincinnati Concours

The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance will celebrate its 44th year in 2022 with the featured theme ‘Euro Luxe vs. American Luxury’ and a full weekend events schedule, with all proceeds benefiting Juvenile Arthritis.

With more than 250 pristine vehicles expected to be on display in the gardens of Cincinnati’s Ault Park on Sunday, June 12, the show will feature 11 classes of classic, vintage and exotic automobiles and motorcycles. Special display classes will include the 75th Anniversary of Ferrari, 60th Anniversary of Shelby American, and Vintage SUVs.

View more cars on display and the full event schedule at VintageMotorsport.com.