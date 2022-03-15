CheckIt4Andretti partners with medical center to provide cancer screenings

In the wake of John Andretti’s death in January 2020 from colon cancer, the Andretti Autosport team has remained active in honoring its former driver and cousin of team owner Michael Andretti. And with a new partnership formed with the North Carolina’s Northeast Digestive Health Center, the #CheckIt4Andretti campaign has received another boost as it “will provide colonoscopies free of charge to select low-income patients from a local free and charitable clinic that serves people who have no health insurance and limited access to health care” at its Concord base.

All of Andretti’s race cars carry branding for #CheckIt4Andretti and its charitable foundation which has promoted colon cancer screenings since the IndyCar, NASCAR, sports car, and NHRA racer was diagnosed with the disease. John Andretti’s wife Nancy is leading the charge on behalf of the charity.

“The potential to save lives through early detection of colorectal cancer is enormous,” said Nancy Andretti, founder and president of CheckIt4Andretti. “We are grateful to Northeast Digestive Health Center for helping CheckIt4Andretti fulfill our mission of making these screenings available to those who need but can’t afford them.”

The relationship with the Northeast Digestive Health Center came as a result Nancy Andretti’s gastroenterologist Vinay Patel, who works at the facility. Along with their son Jarett Andretti who races in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the greater Andretti family holds hopes of creating more free colon cancer screenings in Indiana.

“I hope my father will be remembered for using his own diagnosis to shine a spotlight on the importance of early detection,” he said. “And I hope other providers will follow the compassionate lead of Dr. Patel and his team at Northeast Digestive Health Center to help us expand access to potentially life-saving cancer checks.”