Front Row hit with penalties for Fontana wheel woes

Crew chief Seth Barbour and two members of his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team have been suspended from the next four NASCAR Cup Series points races for the wheel that came off at Auto Club Speedway.

Rookie Todd Gilliland lost a wheel under the lap 67 caution for the end of the first stage. He finished 20th in the Wise Power 400, the best result in his two races as a Cup Series driver.

Jackman Jourdan Osinskie and rear tire changer Tanner Andrews were suspended along with Barbour. All three will miss the events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 6), Phoenix Raceway (March 13), Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 20), and Circuit of the Americas (March 27).

A loss or separation of an improperly installed wheel that results in it coming off the car is an automatic four-race suspension. Kaulig Racing and The Money Racing Team were penalized for the same infraction in the season-opening Daytona 500.