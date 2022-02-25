Denmark scores dramatic St. Pete USF2000 win

The opening round of the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship produced a thrilling battle around the unforgiving streets of St. Petersburg. Canadian Thomas Nepveu led for 19 of the 20 laps for DEForce Racing, only to tangle wheels with Pabst Racing’s Myles Rowe as they fought side-by-side for the win on the entry to Turn 3 on the final lap. The ensuing chaos left both cars heavily damaged against the retaining wall and enabled Rowe’s teammate, Jace Denmark, to nip through and secure his first Road to Indy victory.

Billy Frazer finished a career-best second for Exclusive Autosport, with Bijoy Garg also securing his first-ever podium finish for DEForce Racing.

Nepveu capped an incredibly tight qualifying session this morning by capturing his first Cooper Tires Pole Award, with the top eight drivers separated by a scant 0.1124 s.

Nepveu, who scored his first victory last year at Road America during his rookie season, maintained his advantage at the start of the Cooper Tires Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with Denmark, who qualified second, hot on his heels. Frazer contrived to jump from sixth on the grid to third at the first corner, followed initially by Garg before Rowe found a way past on the second lap.

Frazer came under increasing pressure from Rowe as the race progressed, until, on lap 12, Rowe slipped past under braking for Turn 10. Rowe, who became the first African-American to claim a Road to Indy victory when he triumphed last year at New Jersey Motorsports Park, quickly whittled down a deficit of over two seconds to the two leaders. He also set what was to stand as the fastest lap of the race as he closed onto the tail of the leading pair with four laps to go.

On lap 19, Rowe continued his impressive charge by driving around the outside of teammate Denmark to grasp second place in Turn 1. Next time around he dived to the inside of Nepveu at the same corner. Rowe’s momentum carried him a little too deep into the corner which allowed Nepveu an opportunity to cut back to the right-hand side of Rowe as they sped, side-by-side, into the Turn 2 left-hander. Unfortunately, through the ensuing ess-bend heading toward Turn 3, which leads onto one of the 1.8-mile track’s longest straightaways, the two cars interlocked wheels and crashed heavily. Their race was over. Instead, Denmark deftly negotiated the spinning Tatuus USF-22s to capture the race win.

“I knew that if we were racing into Turn 1 after a big braking zone on the last laps, there was going to be some carnage,” said Denmark. “I’m gutted for Myles and I’m sorry we didn’t finish under green, but I’m happy to have the points. I was comfortable out here. We’ve had top-three pace all weekend, and this is exactly how we wanted to start the season.”

Frazer, who had lost contact with the leaders, benefited from the carnage to claim second after a race-long scrap with Garg and preseason championship favorite Michael d’Orlando, from Hartsdale, N.Y., who had been fastest during the early stages of qualifying before experiencing an electrical problem and slipping to seventh on the grid. The Cape Motorsports team worked wonders to replace the car’s wiring loom in time for the race, and d’Orlando repaid their diligence by securing 19 valuable championship points with his fourth-place finish.

Augie Pabst took home the PFC Award as the winning car owner, while Swedish rookie Viktor Andersson (Velocity Racing Development) claimed the Tilton Hard Charger Award after rising from 19th on the grid to 13th at the checkered flag.

The green flag for the second round of the 18-race season, the Foundation Building Materials Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, will fly at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, immediately prior to the NTT IndyCar Series headline event. Denmark will have an opportunity to extend his initial championship lead by starting from the pole position, courtesy of his second-best lap during qualifying this morning proving quicker than his 18 rivals.

RESULTS

Provisional championship points after 1 of 18 races:

1. Jace Denmark, 30

2. Billy Frazer, 25

3. Bijoy Garg, 22

4. Michael d’Orlando, 19

5. Simon Sikes, 17

6. Spike Kohlbecker, 15

7. Trey Burke, 14

8. Jagger Jones, 13

9. Dylan Christie, 12

10. Christian Weir, 11