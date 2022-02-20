ORIW: F1’s Ross Brawn

RACER’s Chris Medland interviewed Formula 1’s managing director of motorsports, Ross Brawn, during EPARTRADE Online Race Industry Week. If you missed this entertaining and wide-ranging talk about the state of F1, watch it below, or click here.

And don’t forget to join us for the next RACE INDUSTRY NOW Tech Webinar: ‘The New NASCAR’ by RACER.com, featuring Kelly Crandall, NASCAR correspondent for RACER.com. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

Wednesday, February 23 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Click here to register.

No charge to attend.

