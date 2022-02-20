Bridgehaul partners with Mike Cope Racing

Mike Cope Racing has partnered with Bridgehaul, a digital transportation brand, for the 2022 Trans Am TA2 season. Bridgehaul will join HP Tuners as the primary sponsor of the No. 26 Cope entry driven by Thomas Merrill.

“Bridgehaul is excited to be associated with Mike Cope Racing and Thomas Merrill,” said Danny Lowry, who has ownership in Bridgehaul along with other members of his family. “Mike Cope Racing and Merrill are proven winners in the Trans Am series and will be great representatives of the Bridgehaul digital transportation brand.”

Lowry is the owner of three Cope race car chassis and his firsthand experience with Mike Cope Racing led him to this sponsorship opportunity.

“The experience and track record of Mike Cope Racing speaks for itself,” said Lowry. “Combining that experience with a driver the caliber of Thomas Merrill will give us a team that can challenge for the TA2 championship in 2022. We look forward to the start of the 2022 season in Sebring.”

Lowry also plans to run a limited TA2 schedule in 2022 and will pilot the #42 Bridgehaul/ Bennett Ford Mustang at the Sebring season opener.

Thomas Merrill returns to MCR for his 3rd season with the team.

“I can’t wait to get back to the track with the MCR crew. I keep seeing replay clips of our great win from Sebring last year and it’s getting me fired up to go win some more races,” said Merrill. “It’s been a busy offseason for everyone, but the fruit of that labor will be some fresh equipment, which I know everyone on the team is eager to play with! We’ll have everything we need to fight for the championship this year.

“I’m excited about our new partnership with Bridgehaul. Racing at a high level is all about having the best support, so with Bridgehaul joining HP Tuners and the MCR family, we’ll be really well prepared.”

The 2022 Trans Am presented by Pirelli TA2 season gets underway next weekend at Sebring International Raceway. The TA2 main event is Sunday, February 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET.