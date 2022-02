Episode 31 of Inside the SCCA is the first of what I like to think of as the “SCCA U” episodes. Our plan is to do a “101” segment on all of the SCCA’s programs and specialties. The 101 segments are targeted at the newbie just getting started. Down the road we’ll do “201” and “301” segments.. you get the idea. This week it’s RoadRally 101 with SCCA RoadRally Board Chair Mike Bennett.

Listen below or click here.