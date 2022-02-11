BWT becomes Alpine title sponsor

BWT has become the new title sponsor of Alpine following its departure from Aston Martin, although there is no confirmation of a similar switch for Otmar Szafnauer yet.

The water treatment systems company — the initials stand for Best Water Technology — was previously title partner of Racing Point before it was rebranded, but remained with the team last season before Szafnauer left as team principal. Although Szafnauer’s next move has yet to be confirmed, his close relationship with BWT and the new deal with Alpine suggests he is also likely to end up at Enstone, where the team will run a 2022 livery incorporating BWT’s iconic pink colors.

Announcing “a strategic, long-term partnership,” Alpine sales and marketing vice president Cedric Journel says the team is committed to promoting sustainability and social responsibility alongside BWT.

“We are excited to announce that BWT will be the title partner for Alpine F1 Team for the next years,” Journel said. “Both Alpine’s and BWT’s sustainability agendas are fully aligned on eliminating single-use plastics and we are pleased to join forces to convince many people around the globe, our employees, partners, customers and fans to reduce plastic waste.

“In parallel we will use the huge global platform F1 provides to support BWT in their fight against the unfair distribution of clean, safe and healthy drinking water.”

BWT chief marketing officer Lutz Hubner says the deal will allow the company to further promote its initiatives and advancements on a global scale.

“We are proud to become part of BWT Alpine F1 Team as its title partner,” Hubner said. “With our unique and patented water treatment technologies and Alpine’s large global following, we can help to ‘Change the world — sip by sip.’

“The first stage will be to create BWT Bottle Free Zones across all the Alpine factories and at race events. The joining of forces to increase awareness, as well as to fight for sustainability, aligns BWT and Alpine perfectly. Besides that, BWT has been investing for more than two decades in the development of membranes for our future hydrogen-powered economy.

“We are meanwhile one of the world’s leading suppliers in membranes for the production of green hydrogen and in membranes for fuel cells — the energy converter of the 21st century. Together with our new partners, we will contribute to emission-free racing and sustainable fuel cell electric mobility.”