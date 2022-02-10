Porsche to be honored marque at 40th Pittsburgh Vintage GP

The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is preparing to celebrate its 40th anniversary this summer and will honor Porsche as its Marque of the Year. Porsche vehicles of all years will be on display at the car shows, parties and parades during the July 15-24 race week, with as many as 400 participating in the Porsche Marque Show on the Schenley Park Golf Course July 23-24.

Porsche will be seen on the track as well, the PVGP Historics at Pittsburgh International Race Complex showcasing vintage 356, 911, 914 and 944 models as well as more modern Porsche GT3 Cup cars. The Pitt Race purpose-built track is 40 miles northwest of Pittsburgh and provides the perfect venue for racing legends to thunder through the Pennsylvania countryside.

The street circuit in Schenley Park is a different story. Laps around the challenging stone-walled track will be limited to sports cars from the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, Porsche is represented by the its classic 356, 914 and select 911 models.

Burton Morris is working on the poster for 2022 that will feature a Porsche 911 on the familiar red, white and blue Brumos livery. It will be unveiled at the Greater Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 19.

See more details of the event, including the full weekend schedule, at VintageMotorsport.com.