Episode 29 of Inside the SCCA is my “SCCA Connect 2022” discussion with IMSA President John Doonan and SCCA VP of Road Racing Eric Prill. We talk about how the two organizations are working together and how that partnership can expand. At the end of the podcast I catch up with SCCA Corner Marshal Lin Toland. Lin was the corner captain at the Le Mans Chicane at this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona. We talked while he was on a break during the race.

Listen below or click here.