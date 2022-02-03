Aston Martin adds Aramco as title sponsor

Aston Martin has added Saudi Arabian fuel company Aramco to its official team name as part of a long-term strategic partnership.

Already a sponsor of Formula 1 as a sport, Aramco will enter into a research and development collaboration with Aston Martin, which the team says “will drive the development of highly efficient internal combustion engines, high-performance sustainable fuels, advanced lubricants and the deployment of non-metallic materials in vehicles.”

As part of the deal, naming rights mean the team will now be officially known as “Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team,” with chairman Lawrence Stroll saying it is a partnership that can deliver future success.

“We are in the sport to win so I am delighted to welcome an incredible partner of the stature of Aramco, who I have learned from this process has a tremendous amount of intellectual property and technical capability, which I know will greatly assist our team to achieve our goals of winning Formula 1 world championships,” Stroll said. “Our historic partnership demonstrates the scale of our ambition to make our team a pioneering and winning force in Formula 1 and showcase the sustainability and performance of Aramco’s products.”

From an Aramco perspective, the petroleum giant wants to use Aston Martin to showcase its newest products as the world looks for more environmentally friendly transport solutions.

“The partnership reflects Aramco’s efforts to reduce emissions in the global automotive and transport industries,” Mohammed Al Qahtani, senior vice president downstream at Aramco, said. “Our ambition is to supply premium fuels and lubricants to the global automotive sector, and our tie-up with the Aston Martin team will help drive awareness of our high-quality products. It is an alliance that harnesses our shared commitment to engineering excellence and innovation, and has the potential to deliver winning results both on and off the track.”