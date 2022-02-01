Mayweather Jr. launches Cup team, attempting Daytona 500 with Grala

Floyd Mayweather became the latest to enter the NASCAR ownership landscape on Tuesday, announcing that The Money Team Racing has entered the Daytona 500.

Kaz Grala will drive the No. 50 Chevrolet with sponsorship from Pit Viper. The team will use engines from ECR, and Tony Eury Jr. will serve as the crew chief.

Without a charter, Grala will need to qualify into the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 20 either through speed or one of the Duel races. In its announcement, the team indicated it plans to run select NASCAR Cup Series races this season beyond Daytona.

“I love fast cars, and I love to compete,” said Mayweather. “I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing for me. With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand.”

Grala has four Cup Series starts on his resume after making his debut as a substitute for Austin Dillon and Richard Childress Racing at the Daytona road course in the summer of 2020. He finished seventh. Grala also has a top-10 finish from the spring Talladega Superspeedway race last season with Kaulig Racing.

In his Daytona 500 debut with Kaulig last season, Grala finished 28th.

“It’s an honor to be behind the wheel for Floyd Mayweather’s entrance into NASCAR,” said Grala. “It’s a really exciting time in our sport as it globalizes and reaches new audiences. I know Floyd is here to win, and I absolutely feel that everyone involved in this program is capable of making that happen. We know we will need some time to grow together as a new organization, but I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of building this team from the ground up.”

William Auchmoody, an associate of Mayweather’s, is co-owner of the team and will serve as its general manager.

“This deal has been a long time coming, and we are finally at the starting line,” said Auchmoody. “Every time we thought we would be able to hit the track, something happened, including a global pandemic. One thing I have learned from Floyd Mayweather is that sometimes your best offense is a great defense, and now we are here going to our first race at this year’s Daytona 500. We are very excited to be racing.”

StarCom Racing’s Michael and Matt Kohler and Bill Woehlemann have a vested interest in the team.

“We are extremely thankful to TMTR for the opportunity to be a part of this team and are excited to join them on this journey,” said Woehlemann.

Single car qualifying for the Daytona 500 will be Wednesday, February 16. The qualifying races are Thursday, February 17.