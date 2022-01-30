Rolex 24 Hour 16: Cadillacs tighten their grip

Cadillac has begun to firm its grip on the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona with the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R. and the No. 5 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R. trading the lead in hour 16. Loic Duval led for much of the hour but the No. 31 Cadillac regained the lead during the pit cycle.

Tristan Nunez is currently at the wheel of the No. 31, and leads Tristan Vautier by six seconds.

The Cadillac entries seem to have the upper hand on the pair of Acura ARX-05cs from Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing during the night.

The No. 31 and No. 5 have looked good consistently through the night and Kevin Magnussen proved the No. 02 Cadillac has pace, which Alex Lynn is now trying to find. What sunrise and the slightly warmer temperatures that come with it, Acura’s success in finding speed of its own will be key to this battle.

Meanwhile, Tom Blomqvist is third in the No. 60 Acura, while Will Stevens in the No. 10 Acura is fourth.

GT Daytona has turned into an interesting two-car battle in the last few hours with the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche and the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes trading the lead. Pitstops at the end of the hour has mixed this up, however, as the No. 70 inception racing McLaren 720S controls the race.

When the pitstops in GTD are completed, the No. 16 Porsche should cycle back to the lead ahead of the No. 57 Mercedes and No. 70 McLaren.

DragonSpeed has recovered from its penalty for spinning the wheels while on the jacks to reclaim the lead of LMP2. Colton Herta is currently at the helm and has just completed his first fuel stint in the car.

LMP3 is still being dominated by the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 who leads the race in that class by two laps. Felipe Fraga is still on board but nearing the end of his stint.

Notes:

* The No. 69 G-Drive Racing by APR ORECA 07 went behind the wall after a puncture caused damage to the suspension with repairs complicated by shreds of tire that had mired themselves around the damaged suspension. It has returned to the track, 20 laps down.

* Spencer Pumpelly in the No. 44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 spun in the Le Mans Chicane and tapped the tire barrier on the outside of the corner. The car was not damaged and continued without further incidence. Pumpelly was running third when the spin occurred.

HOUR 16 STANDINGS