Rolex 24, Hour 14: Magnussen puts No.02 CGR Cadillac into the lead

There is a new name at the front in the Rolex 24 as Kevin Magnussen is setting the pace in the No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac.

While the 14th hour was uneventful in terms of accidents and finally delivered a slowing of caution periods, there was still plenty of action. DPi pit stops started the hour as the field was still under caution for the stopped car of Misha Goikhberg.

On the restart, Albuquerque charged to the outside of Westbrook into Turn 1 but didn’t have the grip to grab the position. Albuquerque tried the same move in the same place a lap later, but again didn’t prevail.

But the action brought Kevin Magnussen into play in the No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac. Magnussen had taken over the car before the restart, and gives one side of the CGR garage a lift while the other continues to work on the stricken No.01.

Albuquerque and Westbrook continued their battle throughout the hour. As the run got longer, and when traffic came into play, Albuquerque eventually made the pass. Magnussen followed through for the runner-up position.

A few laps later, Magnussen made an aggressive move in the backstretch chicane to take the race lead, diving deep into the chicane to the outside of Albuquerque, and driving away. Albuquerque appeared to lose his momentum and fell over two seconds behind Magnusson.

During a DPi pit cycle, Pipo Derani climbed into the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac.

In GTD, Andy Lally took the No. 44 Aston Martin to the race lead as Richard Lietz in the No. 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R pitted before the end of the caution that carried over from the previous hour to change brakes. But it was Lietz back at the front by the end of the hour over Mikael Grenier in the No. 57 Mercedes-AMG GT3.

James Calado (No. 62 Ferrari 488 GT3) overtook Jules Gounon (No. 97 Mercedes-AMG GT3) a little over halfway through the hour for the in the GTD Pro class. But he pitted from the lead and got out of the car in the final minutes of the hour, giving Gounon the spot back.

Through the cycle of pit stops, it is now the turn of Mathieu Jaminet in the No. 9 Porsche 911 GT3R to lead the way. He took the reins of the car in the final few minutes of the hour. Patrick Assenheimer in the No. 15 Mercedes-AMG GT3 is second.

Nothing has changed in LMP3. The No. 74 Riley Ligier continues to be dominant and is the only car on the lead lap, but now with Felipe Fraga behind the wheel.

HOUR 14 STANDINGS