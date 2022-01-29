Rolex 24 Hour 4: Big crash cleanup occupies majority of the hour

Rolex 24 Hour 4: Big crash cleanup occupies majority of the hour

Rolex 24 Hour 4: Big crash cleanup occupies majority of the hour

January 29, 2022 6:06 PM

By |

The period of green running after the Kyle Washington incident at the end of the third hour was quite short, but action packed, ending with a crash involving Alex Riberas in the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin GTD Pro entry and Kenny Habul in the No. 75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GTD car. The two tangles exiting the Le Mans chicane (Bus Stop). The Aston was then tagged by the No. 6 Muehlner Motorsports America Duqueine LMP3 driven by Ayrton Ori.

In the short period of green running in between, Helio Castroneves took the lead a lap after the first restart in the No. 60 Meyer Shank with Curb Agajanian Acura, then lost a left rear tire shortly thereafter as the car headed out of Turn 6.

Will Stevens led at the second restart three minutes before the hour ended in the No. 60 , but Renger van der Zande attacked immediately to put the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac back into the lead.

Leaders at the end of four hours:

DPi: Renger van der Zande, No 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac

LMP2: Tijmen van der Helm, No. 69 G-Drive Racing by APR ORECA

LMP3: Gar Robinson, No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier

GTD Pro: James Calado, No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3

GTD: Linus Lundqvist, No. 28 Alegra Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3

News and Notes

  • The GTD Pro Corvettes have moved up well in the order, seemingly doing better in race conditions than running alone.
  • “It’s been running pretty well,” said Nick Tandy, driver of the No. 4 Corvette. “We kind of find when we’re in a we’re in a pack, we’re actually not too bad because I think we can really draft off of the cars in front and then we seem pretty strong in the infield. It just becomes a bit more different when we when we drop off the back of the pack.”
  • The No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen PRECA, the folesitter and a favorite in LMP2, suffered a setback when Mikkel Jensen spun behind the safety car during the second caution.
  • The No. 98 Northwest AMR Aston Martin has gone into the garage with gear selection problems.
HOUR 4 STANDINGS

