Rolex 24 Hour 4: Big crash cleanup occupies majority of the hour

The period of green running after the Kyle Washington incident at the end of the third hour was quite short, but action packed, ending with a crash involving Alex Riberas in the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin GTD Pro entry and Kenny Habul in the No. 75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GTD car. The two tangles exiting the Le Mans chicane (Bus Stop). The Aston was then tagged by the No. 6 Muehlner Motorsports America Duqueine LMP3 driven by Ayrton Ori.
In the short period of green running in between, Helio Castroneves took the lead a lap after the first restart in the No. 60 Meyer Shank with Curb Agajanian Acura, then lost a left rear tire shortly thereafter as the car headed out of Turn 6.
Will Stevens led at the second restart three minutes before the hour ended in the No. 60 , but Renger van der Zande attacked immediately to put the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac back into the lead.
Leaders at the end of four hours:
DPi: Renger van der Zande, No 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac
LMP2: Tijmen van der Helm, No. 69 G-Drive Racing by APR ORECA
LMP3: Gar Robinson, No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier
GTD Pro: James Calado, No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3
GTD: Linus Lundqvist, No. 28 Alegra Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3
News and Notes
- The GTD Pro Corvettes have moved up well in the order, seemingly doing better in race conditions than running alone.
- “It’s been running pretty well,” said Nick Tandy, driver of the No. 4 Corvette. “We kind of find when we’re in a we’re in a pack, we’re actually not too bad because I think we can really draft off of the cars in front and then we seem pretty strong in the infield. It just becomes a bit more different when we when we drop off the back of the pack.”
- The No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen PRECA, the folesitter and a favorite in LMP2, suffered a setback when Mikkel Jensen spun behind the safety car during the second caution.
- The No. 98 Northwest AMR Aston Martin has gone into the garage with gear selection problems.
