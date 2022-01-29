Rolex 24 Hour 2: Pfaff and Porsche in control of GTD Pro

With the Bronze drivers required to start in the GTD cars, for the first time all week there is a bit of order to the GTD Pro and GTD field, with the first nine GTD Pro cars leading all the GTD cars. The No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 with Mathieu Jaminet at the wheel continues to run strong after two hours, leading the GTD Pro field ahead of Patrick Pilet in the No. 2 KCMG Porsche and Ben Barnicoat in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3.

One of the likely GTD contenders, the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F, was taken out when Roberto Lacorte in the No. 47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 spun in Turn 1 and collected Montecalvo in the Lexus. Both cars limped into the garage with suspension damage.

Luca Stolz had taken over the No. 75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG from Kenny Habbul, and held the lead in GTD, followed by Zacharie Robichon in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche and Russ Ward in the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG

Kamui Kobayashi handed the No. 48 Action Express Cadillac to Jose Maria Lopez, which continued to lead overall and in DPi.

“I had a quite good car, but there is quite a lot of traffic,” said Kobayashi after his first stint.

Sebastien Bourdais had a moment in the No. 01 CGR Cadillac when Luis Perez Companc spun the No. 21 AF CORSE Ferrari right in front of him. Bourdais had to come to a stop in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac and fell to the bottom of the DPi field.

Hour 2 Leaders:

DPi: Jose Maria Lopez, No 48 Action Express Racing Cadillac

LMP2: Scott Huffaker, No 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA

LMP3: Jarett Andretti, No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier

GTD Pro: Mathieu Jaminet No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R

GTD: Luca Stolz, No. 75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG

News and notes:

• A corner worker was injured in the Dwight Merriman accident and was transported to the hospital, awake and stable.

• Before the race, RACER queried Chip Ganassi Racing team manager Mike Hull on Wayne Taylor Racing’s streak of three wins in the Rolex 24 and what he and CGR might do about it: “In terms of Wayne himself, he and I are really good friends. Chip Ganassi Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing started out in 2004, together in the Grand-Am series. We were a Lexus team, and they were a Chevy team, I think it was. So we have a lot in common. We’ve worked really, really hard together. And we’ve learned each other’s strengths and weaknesses. It’s probably not fair to point out the weaknesses of either of us; the strength is that we race cars, and we do everything that it takes to be ready to race, in this case in a 24-hour race. They’re a tough, tough competitive group, because that’s what they think about. That’s what they concentrate on. And that’s what we do.”

Clearly, Hull wasn’t about to spill any secrets…

HOUR 2 STANDINGS