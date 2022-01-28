FREE DIGITAL MAGAZINE: RACER’s 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship preview

Get ready for the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with your FREE digital magazine from RACER.

Click here to enjoy the digital magazine experience and get up to speed with the 2022 storylines from each of the WeatherTech Championship’s five classes, including all-new GTD Pro and the final season of the headlining DPi prototypes.

With stunning images from some of the best photographers in sports car racing, plus insight from RACER’s own Marshall Pruett, it’s the perfect warm-up lap before the Rolex 24 At Daytona goes green.

Want RACER magazine delivered to your mailbox? Click here to find out more about print and digital subscriptions.