Time Trials and Track Night team up for Sebring

The Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials National Tour powered by Hagerty is heading to Sebring International Raceway, April 1–3, and registration is open.

The three-day event will feature a Friday evening Track Night in America, an included Friday afternoon test day for Time Trials entrants, and two three-session track events paired with TT over the weekend, for those who just want to get on track.

The opportunity to go to Sebring came with the postponement of the inaugural SCCA Enduro Nationals. Rather than let the date go, SCCA officials felt it was important to honor the commitment to the track, and it’s a perfect opportunity for a Time Trials event at one of America’s most historic tracks.

“Racetracks are the natural resource of motorsports, so it’s important for us to make sure we protect their best interest,” said Heyward Wagner, Sr. Director of Experiential Programs. “With the date open and an opportunity to bring enthusiasts to a truly epic track — be it for record setting or just lapping — it didn’t take long to make the decision.”

The weekend will kick off on Friday with test sessions for drivers entered in the TT National Tour event. These sessions will be untimed but will have coaching from the TT team. That evening, the Track Night team will take over, offering a full Track Night event from 3–7pm.

Timed sessions will start Saturday morning for the TT’ers, with track events baked into the afternoons on both Saturday and Sunday. Registration for the Friday Track Night, and the Saturday and Sunday Track Events will open Tuesday, February 1. Drivers can choose to sign up for just one, two or all three.

Regardless of how you get into the event, all are invited to the Saturday Night Hagerty Party — a mainstay of the Time Trials National Tour — for great food, brews and camaraderie.