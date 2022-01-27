RACER’s 2022 Rolex 24 At Daytona resource guide

It’s time to launch the eighth season of IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Daytona International Speedway where 61 cars are preparing to earn overall and class honors at the 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona. Be sure to follow @RACERmag on Twitter for photos, videos, session reports, and feature stories throughout the event.

IMSA RADIO: Click here

ENTRY LIST: Click here

WEATHER: Click here

SPOTTERS GUIDE: Click here

IMSA LIVE TIMING & SCORING: Click here

WEATHERTECH CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT SCHEDULE:

Thursday, January 27 (all times Eastern)

11:05 a.m.-12:35 p.m., Free Practice 1

3:20-5:05 p.m., Free Practice 2

7:15-9:00 p.m., Free Practice 3

Friday, January 28

11:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m., Free Practice 4

Saturday, January 29

1:40 p.m., Race Start

Sunday, January 30

1:40 p.m., Race End

TV TUNE INFO (all times Eastern):