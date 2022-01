Andy Blackmore Design’s annual Rolex 24 At Daytona Spotter Guide has been released with the full field of 61 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship cars depicted in their liveries and pertinent team information for this weekend’s IMSA season opener.

The guide also includes liveries for IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge series, which races on Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

Click here to view and download the guide.