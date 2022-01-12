61 entries on tap for 60th Rolex 24

IMSA has accepted 61 entries for the 60th running of Daytona International Speedway’s legendary endurance race. The WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s five classes for the Rolex 24 At Daytona feature DPi (seven cars), LMP2 (10), LMP3 (nine), the brand-new GTD Pro category (13) and GTD (22).

The event is preceded by the Roar Before The 24 from January 21-23, where all 61 entries are expected to appear and take part in the official test and qualifying race that will set the grid for the January 29-30 Rolex 24.

DPi is a straightforward fight between the defending overall winners at Acura and Cadillac, which earned four consecutive Rolex 24 victories from 2017-20 before Wayne Taylor Racing captured Acura’s biggest IMSA win in 2021. By the numbers, the odds are in Cadillac’s favor with five of the seven cars entered hailing from teams fielding the DPi-V.R model.

LMP2 is an all-ORECA-07 affair, with eight teams responsible for fielding the 10 Gibson V8-powered cars. LMP3 offers more chassis variety among its nine cars, with four Duqueine D08s going up against five Ligier JS P320s. Eight teams are represented on the LMP3 grid.

GTD Pro is the breakout news for the Rolex 24 with a giant 13-car entry for factory programs and ambitious privateers. One Aston Martin, two BMWs, two Corvettes, one Ferrari, one Lamborghini, one Lexus, two Mercedes-AMGs and three Porsches will usher in IMSA’s replacement for the GT Le Mans class.

And GTD, which comprises more than one-third of the field, is loaded with more GT3-based machines with Porsche, Mercedes-AMG, and Lamborghini serving as the most popular models (four cars apiece), followed by Aston Martin (three), Ferrari and McLaren (two each), and Acura, BMW and Lexus (one apiece).

FULL ENTRY LIST