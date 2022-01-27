Kobayashi tops rain-interrupted second Rolex 24 practice session

Kamui Kobayashi set the fastest lap of the second official Rolex 24 at Daytona practice session with a 1m35.470s on Thursday, then parked the No. 48 Ally Cadillac as rain began to fall in earnest. Once that happened, many other teams parked their cars, just as many sat the morning session out.

The pro-am classes had the first 15 minutes of the session to themselves, and thus had more dry track and opportunity to set representative times. Nico Mueller set the fastest time in LMP2 in the No. 20 High Class Racing Oreca with a 1m37.012s lap. Felipe Fraga was quickest in LMP3, turning a 1m43.203s lap in the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier. Mikael Grenier put the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the top with a 1m46.577S lap.

Like DPi, the GTD Pro field had a short time to lay down a quick lap before track conditions deteriorated with the rain. Jack Hawksworth turned a 1m48.725s lap to list the No. 14 VasserSullivan Lexus RCF GT3 at the top.

Next up is a two-hour night practice session, the last chance the teams will have to run in darkness before Saturday night.

RESULTS