Ferrari begins delayed F1 test after 2021 car uncertainty

Ferrari has begun what is now a three-day test in Fiorano after uncertainty about its ability to use a 2021 car as originally planned.

The Scuderia announced earlier this week that it would be completing four days of testing at its Italian test track in order to practice procedures and get the team back into the rhythm of working trackside with a car ahead of the 2022 season. In that announcement Ferrari said the 2021 car would be used, with Robert Shwartzman driving on two days and one day apiece for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari originally believed it was allowed to use last year’s car due to the introduction of new technical regulations in 2022, but on Tuesday revealed it had to delay the start of the test, with teams having previously only been permitted to run a car that is at least two years old.

“While awaiting an update from the FIA as to how rules relating to ‘Test Previous Cars,’ which establish the criteria for which cars can be used in this type of test, are being applied for 2022, the decision has been taken to use a 2018 SF71H car,” a statement from the team read.

As the SF71H was not prepared at the time, Ferrari was only able to start the test on Wednesday afternoon, with Shwartzman (pictured driving the same car in testing last year, top) driving half a day before the two race drivers share duties on Thursday. Shwartzman will then round off running with a further full day on Friday.