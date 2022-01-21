MSR Acura tops Roar second practice on Friday

For a brief moment the DPi segregation from this afternoon’s practice session of the Roar before the 24 was interrupted, with Earl Bamber splitting the two Acuras in the No. 02 Chip Ganasssi Racing Cadillac. By the end it, though, it was the two Acuras back at the top in reverse order.

Tom Blomqvist used the final 15 minutes of the session, where only DPi and GTD Pro cars were circulating, to reel off a series of ever-quicker fastest laps. He ended the session with the fastest time of the day, a 1m34.351s, in the No. 60 Myer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian Acura over the other Acura, the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing entry with Filipe Albuquerque at the wheel, 0.336s back.

“I didn’t do the practice this morning, so I was I was getting up to speed,” explained Blomqvist, who will race his first Rolex 24 at Daytona next weekend. “I got a new set of tires there at the end, and obviously with way less traffic, you can get in the rhythm, you can get a few laps under your belt. Also the conditions; it’s getting cooler, the track was getting better. So all those factors come together to basically produce much faster lap times for us.”

Alex Palou ended up being the quickest of the Cadillac drivers in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi entry, 0.025s behind Albuquerque and 0.034s ahead of Bamber. The top four were covered by less than four tenths.

Mirko Bortolotti put the No. 63 TR3 Racing Lamborghini Huracan at the top of the GTD fields — teammate Marco Mapelli was quickest in GTD Pro in the morning session — but Jan Heylen ended the day as the quickest of all the GTD drivers, his 1m46.483s from the first session holding as the best of the day. Bortolotti’s best time in the afternoon was 1:46.516. He was followed by Mathieu Jaminet in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche, 0.269s behind, and Laurens Vanthoor in the No. 2 KCMG Porsche another 0.135s back. Jules Gounon (No. 97 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG) and Dirk Mueller (No. 15 Proton USA Mercedes-AMG) completed the GTD Pro top five.

The BMW Team RLL M3s – the No. 24 with Philip Eng made the top three earlier in the day – joined the Corvettes at the bottom. The privateer Turner Motorsport GTD BMW, with Bill Auberlen at the wheel, fared only slightly better. All the new BMWs and the Corvettes were in the 1m49s, compared to Bortolotti’s mid 1m46s lap.

Raffaele Marciello in the No. 75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG was the quickest of the GTD drivers, second overall among the GT cars, with a 1:46.612. It was an all Mercedes-AMG top three, with Mikael Grenier (No. 57 Winward Racing, 1m46.851s) and Maximillian Goetz (No. 28 Alegra Motorsports) joining Marciello at the top. Jon Miller (No. 59 Crucial Motorsports McLaren 720S) and Spencer Pumpelly (No. 44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage) filled out the top five.

Different cars from this morning’s session topped the time charts in both LMP2 and and LMP3. Rene Rast was quickest in LMP2 in the No. 68 G-Drive Racing by APR Oreca with a 1m35.993s. The No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier in the hands of Malthe Jakobsen, a late announcement for the car, topped LMP3 with a 1,43.006s.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Qualifying, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.