Longtime Vasser Sullivan backers join the team in IMSA

With no full-time NTT IndyCar Series co-entry prospects on the horizon for 2022, the Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 IMSA team has introduced a number of its familiar open-wheel sponsors to its pair of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entries.

The move will see SealMaster, a staple on the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan IndyCar efforts in recent years, take top billing on the Nos. 12 and 14 Lexus entries along with Mouser and Molex.

The North Carolina-based Vasser Sullivan team will split its two-car IMSA program this year by continuing to campaign the No. 12 Lexus in the Pro-Am GT Daytona class and elevating its No. 14 Lexus to race in the new GTD Pro category as the factory competition arm for Toyota’s luxury and performance brand.

“This is a special one, to have SealMaster headlining our bid for the GTD championship and our entry with Lexus into GTD Pro,” the team said. “SealMaster and Lexus are both organizations we’ve had success with, and to be racing together with them under one roof just feels right.

“SealMaster has built a brand and product line that’s quite worthy of being on a Lexus, and we appreciate the trust SealMaster and its remarkable group of franchisees across the country place in us to get the job done.”

Although it remains unconfirmed, RACER understands the Vasser Sullivan outfit could maintain its presence in IndyCar with a co-entry for the Indianapolis 500 as it works towards making a return in 2023 or ’24 as a standalone team with a season-long program of its own.