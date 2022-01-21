Acuras top opening Roar practice

The Acuras may be outnumbered 5-2 by the Cadillacs in this year’s Rolex 24 At Daytona, but the two Acura DPis topped the time sheets at the end of the first session in the prelude weekend, the Roar before the 24, as teams began to refine their setups for the 24-hour race next weekend. The No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing car was the quickest by just under 0.3s over the Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian No. 60 car. Ricky Taylor had the fast time in the No. 10, which turned the most laps during the 75-minute session, with a 1m35.309s.

The No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing machine was the quickest of the Cadillacs, 0.034s back of the No. 60, with Sebastien Bourdais turning the quickest lap for the team, just 0.02s ahead of Kevin Magnussen in the No. 02, making it third and fourth for Ganassi. The No. 48 (Kamui Kobayashi), No. 5 (Tristan Vautier) and No. 31 (Pipo Derani) Cadillacs filled out the DPi field.

The No. 29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca topped the LMP2 field with Giedo van der Garde at the wheel, just off the tail end of the DPi field with a 1:36.262. Garett Grist was quickest in LMP3 in the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier at 1m43.413s.

Jan Heylen stole a bit of the thunder from the new GTD Pro class by turning the quickest time (1m46.483s) of all the GTD cars in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R to top the GT Daytona class, more than 0.3s ahead of GTD Pro leader Marco Mapelli in the No. 63 TR3 Racing Lamborghini Huracan. Mapelli turned a 1m46.829s.

TR3 teammate John Megrue was just shy of Mapelli, with a 1m46.882s to follow up Heylen in GTD. Klaus Bachler in the No. 34 GMG Racing Porsche was third (1m47.006s), and the No. 75 Mercedes-AMG (Luca Stolz) and No. 64 TeamTGM Porsche (Owen Trinkler) filled out the top five in GTD.

Matt Campbell was second in GTD Pro (1m46.942s) in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche, followed by Philipp Eng with a 1:47.065 for BMW Team RLL in the IMSA debut of the BMW M4 GT3. Mark Engel in the No. No. 97 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG and Jack Hawksworth in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus complete the GTD Pro top five.

Corvette Racing struggled in its GTD Pro debut as the adapted GTLM cars were at the end of the time sheet in their first official session as GTD cars, the No. 3 experiencing electronic issues.

UP NEXT: Drivers will have their first opportunity to drive into the setting sun with a 1h45m session that begin at 4:15 p.m. ET.