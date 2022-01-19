Indy, Belle Isle join Masters USA 2022 vintage schedule

Masters Historic Racing’s Masters USA’s 2022 North American calendar shows a mix of familiar venues and new vintage race events, including first-time visits to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Belle Isle track in Detroit as well as a return to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Meanwhile, Masters U.S. racers will also return to traditional favorites such as Watkins Glen, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Circuit of The Americas.

Masters USA will continue with its three series in the new 2022 season, offering great track time for its Historic Formula 1 and Endurance Legends events as well as its latest addition, Formula Atlantic Plus.

The 2022 Masters USA season will kick off April 1-3 at California’s WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the First Orion Monterey Motorsport Celebration organized by GT Celebration. In June, the series heads to Detroit where Masters Endurance Legends USA will stage a support race to the IndyCar and IMSA feature races at Belle Isle.

