Cameron gets Penske IndyCar run at Sebring test

IMSA champion and Porsche Penske Motorsports factory driver Dane Cameron is receiving his first run in an IndyCar with Team Penske today at Sebring International Raceway. The team tells RACER that Cameron is assisting with feedback through an evaluation test day, akin to what former Acura Team Penske teammate Ricky Taylor delivered for the program in a 2017 test at the Miami-Homestead road course.

The former Road To Indy standout was one of a handful of immensely talented open-wheel drivers who missed out on IndyCar opportunities during the 2008-2009 period when Champ Car folded and was bought by what’s known today as the NTT IndyCar Series.

The 2007 Pro Mazda champion migrated to Grand-Am, the American Le Mans Series, and eventually IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, where he’s won titles in 2014 in the GT Daytona class, 2016 in Prototype, and in 2019 with Penske and Acura in DPi with Juan Pablo Montoya as his full-time teammate.

Cameron left the Meyer Shank Racing Acura DPi team at the end of the 2021 season to rejoin Penske and assist with the development of Porsche’s new-for-2023 hybrid LMDh prototype. As Porsche and Penske spend the season readying its effort, the 33-year-old will keep busy in the FIA World Endurance Championship racing a Penske-entered LMP2 car with Felipe Nasr and Emmanuel Collard.

According to Penske, there are no plans for Cameron to join its IndyCar program for any races this season.