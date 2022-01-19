Atlanta Speedwerks suspends MPC program

Atlanta Speedwerks will suspend its IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge program, the team announced on Wednesday. The team will instead focus on amateur and club racing with its programs in the SCCA and the Porsche Club of America.

“Our goal as a race team was to develop a program in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge that would be competitive, and we accomplished that,” Atlanta Speedwerks owner Todd Lamb said. “As we focused on the business in both the long and short term, it makes sense to take a small step back, continue our professionalism with our amateur and pro-am customers, and try to come back with an even bigger program in 2023.”

Atlanta Speedwerks fielded two cars in last year’s season and swept the two races at Watkins Glen. Todd Lamb hinted at the possibility of a Grand Sport entry for the team in 2023.

“While we will miss all of our friends in the IMSA paddock this year, we have a very busy year planned with our other programs… We’re looking forward to getting back to IMSA with a GS program in 2023.” Lamb said.

The loss of Atlanta Speedwerks will likely leave just one full-time Honda Civic entry in the TCR class from LA Honda World Racing which has come to be dominated by the six-car stable of Bryan Herta Autosport and Hyundai. Ryan Eversley, who drove with Atlanta Speedwerks last year, will be part of LA Honda World Racing’s MPC program this year.