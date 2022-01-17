Prost unhappy as Alpine departure is leaked

Alain Prost voiced his displeasure at his departure from an advisory role at Alpine being leaked without his approval.

The four-time Formula 1 champion has been an advisor to the Renault-owned F1 team since 2017, but he will no longer work with Alpine in 2022. The news appeared on the official F1 website but not Alpine’s channels, and Prost has now confirmed the news while also criticizing how it became public knowledge.

“I am very disappointed how this news has been announced today,” Prost wrote on his Instagram page. “It was agreed that we would announce together with (Alpine)! No respect sorry!

“I have refused the offer made to me in Abu Dhabi for the 2022 season because of a personal relationship and I was right! To the Enstone and Viry team, I will miss you.”

Confirmation from Prost that he will no longer work for Alpine comes soon after executive director Marcin Budkowski’s departure was announced, with a shake-up of senior management taking place for the second year in a row. Former Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer has been linked with a move to the French constructor since late last year.