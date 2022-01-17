Ferrari sets launch date for '22 F1 challenger

Ferrari has become the second team to confirm the launch date of its 2022 car, confirming February 17 for its unveiling.

After Aston Martin last week announced it would launch on February 10, Ferrari will deliver its new car a week later ahead of the start of pre-season testing on February 23. Last month, team principal Mattia Binotto said the new car development program was progressing positively, although the small matter of its name had yet to be decided.

“The project is going according to plan,” Binotto said. “We know we have no references to the others, that’s the most difficult one, we have no rumors on what’s going to the others, but important to me to know we are reaching our objectives and it is progressing to plan.

“We know that the change in regulations is a big discontinuity and also an opportunity. We’ve got a budget cap since 2021 that will be more restricted (in 2022), again a big challenge, but on all of that I have to say the team is well organized and working strongly.

“The team is stronger, we have employed more than 30 people in the last two years coming from the other teams, that is trying to reference the others on which we believe was important to do.”

Ferrari will be looking to develop a car capable of delivering its first victory since 2019, although it did secure two pole positions courtesy of Charles Leclerc last season, finishing third in the constructors’ championship.