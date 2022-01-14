Toyota reveals GR GT3 Concept

Toyota revealed a new concept car today at the Tokyo Auto Salon which is intended to signal the automaker’s commitment “to further accelerating customer motorsports activities to make the world of motorsports sustainable.”

The GR GT3 Concept is intended as a demonstrator of Toyota’s “driver first” car development and “a desire to provide attractive cars that customers participating in GT3, which is the pinnacle of customer motorsports, would choose,” according to the company.

Like the previous GR Yaris concept, the GR GT3 follows Toyota’s path of commercializing its race cars rather than simply adapting production vehicles for use in motorsports. Toyota Gazoo Racing, the automaker’s motorsports/performance brand, intends to use feedback and technologies refined through participation in various motorsports activities to develop both GT3 and mass-production cars and further promote making ever-better motorsports-bred cars.

While no technical details about the concept car were disclosed, TGR president Koji Sato confirmed at its debut that a prototype version of the GR GT3 will be constructed before the end of the year.