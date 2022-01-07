Magnussen returns to Ganassi for Daytona

Kevin Magnussen will have one more chapter to write with Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing. CCGR has confirmed its full-time IMSA driver from 2021 will return to take another shot at winning the Rolex 24 At Daytona after coming close to earning a debut victory last January.

Signed to Peugeot’s new FIA WEC Hypercar program for 2022 and beyond, Magnussen has been drafted in to CCGR’s new No. 02 Cadillac DPi-V.R where he’ll lend his experience as the fourth driver to the new full-time pairing of Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, plus CGR IndyCar driver Marcus Ericsson. CCGR tells RACER Magnussen is only in the frame for Daytona.

The No. 01 CCGR DPi-V.R will make use of four drivers with Sebastien Bourdais joining Renger van der Zande for the year while six-time CGR IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and the team’s reigning IndyCar champ Alex Palou will step in for the endurance events.

Named as one of Cadillac’s two factory team for the brand’s upcoming LMDh program in 2023, CCGR will also spend the year assisting the manufacturer with the development of its new hybrid prototype which will eventually compete against Magnussen and other rivals at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“Our Cadillac drivers lead by example,” Chip Ganassi Racing Managing Director Mike Hull said. “Each have already won on the world stage. They unselfishly mirror each other’s performance on and off track. Their equal experience combined with skill set is driven through zero agenda.

“In today’s world of equal performance standards, the driver’s contribution is the ultimate separator. Our roster has eight of the very best in equal Cadillacs. Bamber, Bourdais, Ericsson, Dixon, Lynn, Magnussen and van der Zande — this group drives as one.”