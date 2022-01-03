Pagenaud rounds out MSR's Rolex 24 line-up

Simon Pagenaud will compete the driver lineup in Meyer Shank Racing’s No.60 Acura ARX-05 DPi for the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Pagenaud, who moves to MSR’s IndyCar team this season after seven years at Team Penske, will race alongside IMSA full-timers Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist as well as MSR IndyCar teammate Helio Castroneves at the endurance classic later this month.

“I love starting the year with one of the biggest challenges of the year in the 24 Hour At Daytona,” said Pagenaud, who will be making his eighth start at the Rolex 24.

“It’s a race I came close to winning many times, just like the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the past. I am looking forward to racing with my new team MSR in endurance racing, which is my roots, and I have a very deep love for this series while reuniting with the Acura once again and my friends at HPD. With Oliver, Tom and Helio we will be a strong lineup, and hopefully we can give AutoNation and SiriusXM a victory to start off the year.”

Confirmation of Pagenaud’s addition to the lineup comes as little surprise, and team principal Mike Shank said that the Frenchman’s deep sportscar experience reinforces MSR’s expectations for the event.

“We’re really excited to have Simon join the team for the Rolex 24,” said Shank. “The first step was having him be a part of our full-season lineup in IndyCar and it just made sense to put him in the Acura for Daytona. He knows the car well and has worked with Helio previously, so he’s been a big asset to the team so far. With the lineup that we have, I think that we have a chance to fight for a win in just a few weeks.”