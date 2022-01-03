Muehlner fielding two LMP3 entries for Rolex 24

Florida-based Muehlner Motorsports will field two LMP3 entries later this month at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

In a WeatherTech SportsCar Championship class dominated by the Ligier chassis, Bernhard Muehlner’s pair of Duqueine D08 LMP3s will add variety to the pro-am category while helping the team owner to achieve a milestone of participating in his 48th 24-hour endurance race.

The No. 6 Duqueine D08, pole winner and podium finisher at last year’s Rolex 24, features the returning Moritz Kranz and newcomers Efrin Castro, Ayrton Ori, Joel Miller.

“I am really looking forward to the 60th edition of the Rolex 24 at the Daytona International Speedway,” Kranz said. “I have no doubt that Bernhard and the whole team of Muehlner Motorsports America will give us drivers a competitive Duqueine D08 LMP3, which will enable us to fight for the victory and may add another win to our successful cooperation.”

The No. 26 entry includes Nolan Siegel, Cameron Shields, Charles Crews, and Ugo De Wilde.

“I am very excited to be joining Muehlner Motorsports for the Rolex 24,” said 17-year-old Siegel, who finished eighth in the 2021 USF2000 championship. “It will be my first time running the race and I am glad that it will be with such an experienced group of people and great co-drivers. It will be a challenge, but we are in it to win it and I can’t wait to get on track!”

The Rolex 24 gets under way with the Roar Before The 24 test at Daytona run from January 21-23. On-track action for the Rolex 24 begins on Jan. 27, pole positions for all five classes will be set on Jan. 28, and the race spans Jan. 29-30. Event coverage is carried by NBC Sports