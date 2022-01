AF Corse will return to IMSA’s GT Daytona class at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

The factory-affiliated Italian team will field the No. 21 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo in IMSA’s most popular class which features nearly 10 auto manufacturers.

Led by Ferrari veteran Toni Vilander, the twin-turbo V8-powered couple will also feature Simon Mann, Nicklas Nielsen, and Luis Perez-Companc.

At present, AF Corse is only expected to compete at Daytona and possibly one or more of the remaining endurance events.