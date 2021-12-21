Schumacher to share Ferrari reserve role with Giovinazzi in 2022

Mick Schumacher will be Ferrari’s reserve driver at certain races in 2022 when Antonio Giovinazzi cannot fulfill the role, and would leave Haas to race if needed.

The 2020 Formula 2 champion impressed in an uncompetitive Haas car during his rookie season, comfortably outperforming teammate Nikita Mazepin and reaching Q2 on two occasions. While Giovinazzi will be Ferrari’s reserve when his Formula E schedule allows, team principal Mattia Binotto says Schumacher would be called upon at other events.

“In terms of drivers, we have got Charles (Leclerc) on a long-term contract,” he said. “With Carlos (Sainz), we will discuss the extension of his contract through the winter. We’re very happy with the way he has integrated, performed on track, at the weekends. No doubt we will try to sit down and find an agreement.

“In terms of reserve drivers, obviously Antonio Giovinazzi will not drive in Formula 1 next year, but he will remain our reserve driver for 2022. He will be our reserve driver for 12 races, which is compatible with his Formula E calendar, where he has decided to move, and (about) which we are happy, as that will keep him trained. And he will be available to our customer teams as well, both Haas and Alfa Sauber, so whenever he will be at the race track, he will be available to our customer teams.

“For our remaining 11 races, Mick will be reserve driver for Ferrari, which I think is a great (role). It’s his second season next year, he is a Ferrari driver coming from the academy, we’re very happy he can be part of the team as a reserve driver whenever that will be necessary – hopefully not.”

Binotto wants to keep Giovinazzi involved with the F1 team as he sees opportunities for the Italian to return to the grid in 2023, but he views the added responsibility for Schumacher as being central to the German’s development.

“Mick is part of our Ferrari Driver Academy, which means we are still coaching him as a driver,” he said. “In 2021, he was followed by Ferrari engineers dedicated to our program, to support him in his development, and that will continue into next year.

“The simulator will be available to him in Maranello, but we have an entire program (in place) as still being part of our academy. It’s part of our objective to continuously develop them as drivers, as the final objective is one day if they are able to prove they are capable of being a Ferrari driver.”