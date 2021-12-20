Era keeps Dalziel, Merriman for full-time LMP2 effort in '22

Era Motorsport, winners of last year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, will return to the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship in 2022 with Dwight Merriman and Ryan Dalziel slated for a full season with the team.

The team will add its owner, Kyle Tilley, for the endurance rounds and Paul-Loup Chatin for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The line-up of Merriman, Dalziel, Tilley, and Chatin is identical to the one the team ran last year when they won the race. This entry will be one of ten in the LMP2 class at Daytona as the grid for the season-opener swells to capacity.

Dalziel and Tilley will swap roles entering the 2021 season with Tilley stepping away from the full season seat and into the endurance-only slot.

“In my own head, I wasn’t looking at other IMSA opportunities, I was super happy staying at Era in my 2021 endurance role,” Dalziel said. “However, when Kyle offered me to drive full season with Dwight, I was completely ecstatic. Kyle and Sarah Tilley have built an incredible team and I am honored to be part of it for 2022. I can’t wait for Daytona.”

Merriman, alongside Tilley and Greek-driver Andreas Laskaratos, won the Asian Le Mans Series LMP2 Pro-Am championship in 2021. Merriman is the bronze-rated driver in the car and has been involved with various internet advertising companies throughout his business career.

“It’s great to be getting the band back together for 2022 in IMSA,” Merriman said. “We really hit our stride as a team as the season progressed, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do in this approaching race season.”