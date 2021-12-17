Karters Garat, Isambard moving to USF Juniors along with their team

Longtime kart team entrant International Motorsport has announced it will contest its first season in the open-wheel ranks with an entry in the YACademy Winter Series and the new USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires next year. This was the next logical step for the Carlos Martinez-led team after victories and titles in the Florida Winter Tour.

America’s Justin Garat and Alan Isambard of France were named as drivers, continuing a long history with the team from their karting platforms. The pair will compete in the February YACademy Winter Series at Sebring International Raceway and Homestead-Miami Speedway in preparation for their racing debut in USF Juniors at Ozarks International Raceway, located outside Gravois Mills, Mo., on April 23-24.

“We have high expectations for this new stage,” said Martinez. “We are ready to join YACademy as a preamble to USF Juniors, and have three cars ready and two drivers confirmed. There is a lot of work ahead but the team is mentally and technically prepared to meet this new challenge and learn more about open-wheel racing.

“I feel our racing program is stronger than ever. It is rewarding to see drivers like Nick Sanchez, who competed with us in karts in his early years, as a benchmark in ARCA and on his way to NASCAR. With this new step for the team, International Motorsport hopes to see the names of its newly confirmed drivers on the pathway to the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires.”