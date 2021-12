The Formula 5000 Drivers Association has announced three venues for its 2022 Revival Race Series, as follows:

June 16-19: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with SVRA

July 14-17: Road America, with The WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman

September 7-11: U.S. Vintage Grand Prix with SVRA at Watkins Glen

