RECAP: Race Industry Week, Day 2

After five days, 55 hours of live webinars and more than 150 guest speakers from across the motorsport industry, the 2021 edition of EPARTRADE’s Online Race Industry Week is a wrap. But if you weren’t able to tune in live, you can watch any of the webinars on demand right here on RACER.com.

Today, we revisit the webinars from the second day on Tuesday, November 30, including Formula 1’s Ross Brawn, the Motorsport Industry Association, McLaren CEO Zak Brown and more. Keep checking back all the way through this week to hear from the biggest names in the industry in Online Race Industry Week, sponsored by ETS Racing Fuels and Penske Racing Shocks, and presented by AEM Performance Electronics, ARP Inc, and Motul.

DAY 2 VIDEOS

Ross Brawn, Formula 1



UK and US collaboration powers major series from 2022 by Motorsport Industry Association



Zak Brown, McLaren



Mapping aerodynamic performance data using computational fluid dynamics workflow by TotalSim



Beyond standard digital readout technology by ACU-RITE



Carbon nano lubrication – How new technology is delivering a competitive edge” by Hot Shot’s Secret



The future of racing and performance tech: What’s now. What’s new. What’s next. by John Waraniak



Featured racing series: Trans Am



Featured racing series: SRO



Product developments and unique applied technologies with brushless systems by SRP



Motul introduces a new 300V racing oil formula by Motul



Off road and off road EV racing technology by John Waraniak

