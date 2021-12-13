VIDEO: Pato O'Ward hot laps Abu Dhabi with Chris Medland

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

December 13, 2021

Join Pato O’Ward and RACER’s Chris Medland for a lap around Abu Dhabi ahead of O’Ward’s first Formula 1 test with McLaren.

